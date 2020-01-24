In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Stadler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round tied for 138th at 5 over; Sebastian Cappelen and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 8 under; Matthew NeSmith and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, Zac Blair, Jhonattan Vegas, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Stadler got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Stadler hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to even-par for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Stadler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Stadler's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stadler's 92 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Stadler hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stadler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stadler to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Stadler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stadler to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Stadler hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to even-par for the round.

On his second stroke on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Stadler went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.