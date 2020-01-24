-
Lucas Glover posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and finished the round bogey free. Glover finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sebastian Cappelen, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley, Zac Blair, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lucas Glover had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.
Glover hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Glover hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Glover's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.
