In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jimmy Walker hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Walker's 112 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Walker hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

Walker hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Walker to 3 under for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Walker had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 4 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.