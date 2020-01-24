In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tim Wilkinson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Wilkinson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wilkinson hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Wilkinson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wilkinson to even for the round.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Wilkinson's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Wilkinson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.