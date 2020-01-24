In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Bill Haas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 41st at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Sebastian Cappelen, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Haas hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Haas's 189 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Haas hit his 82 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 227-yard par-3 green 16th, Haas suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Haas stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.