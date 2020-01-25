In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hunter Mahan hit 3 of 7 fairways and 3 of 9 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Mahan finished his day in 156th at 12 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Mahan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.

Mahan tee shot went 196 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mahan to 2 over for the round.

Mahan got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 3 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Mahan got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Mahan to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mahan to 5 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Mahan his third shot went 16 yards to the left rough, his fourth shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

Mahan got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 9 over for the round.