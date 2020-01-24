In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Pat Perez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 54th at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Perez chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Perez at 1 over for the round.

Perez tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Perez chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Perez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Perez got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 2 over for the round.