Pat Perez shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
Highlights
Pat Perez chips in for birdie at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Pat Perez chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Pat Perez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 54th at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Perez chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Perez at 1 over for the round.
Perez tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 2 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Perez chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Perez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Perez got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 2 over for the round.
