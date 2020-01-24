Michael Block hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Block finished his round tied for 151st at 10 over; Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sebastian Cappelen, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley, Zac Blair, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Block chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Block to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Block chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Block to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Block suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Block at 3 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Block got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Block to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Block hit his 114 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Block to 4 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 15th hole, Block reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 6 over for the day.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Block had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Block to 5 over for the round.