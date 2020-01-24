-
Stewart Cink putts well in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Stewart Cink hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Stewart Cink hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Cink's his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Cink's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cink hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Cink to even for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
