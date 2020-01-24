Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 third green, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Hoffman chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoffman had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Hoffman's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hoffman's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.