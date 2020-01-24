  • Tiger Woods shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods gets up-and-down from just off the green to make a closing birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 9th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
