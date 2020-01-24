Tiger Woods hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Woods finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Woods reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Woods chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Woods hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to even for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Woods chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Woods had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woods to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Woods hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Woods reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.