Harry Hall shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Harry Hall hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Hall's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hall tee shot went 234 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Hall to 3 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Hall had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to 4 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.
