In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Isaiah Salinda hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Salinda hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first. This moved Salinda to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green third, Salinda suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Salinda chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Salinda to 3 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Salinda's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Salinda got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Salinda to 5 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Salinda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Salinda to 6 over for the round.

Salinda got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Salinda to 7 over for the round.