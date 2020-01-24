-
Will Gordon shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Will Gordon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Gordon's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.
Gordon got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to even for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
