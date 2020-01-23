Patrick Martin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Martin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 4 over for the round.

Martin tee shot went 240 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Martin to 5 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Martin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Martin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second. This moved Martin to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Martin had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Martin hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Martin to 5 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Martin got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Martin to 7 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Martin's tee shot went 182 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.