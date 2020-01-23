In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 136th at 4 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Kevin Tway, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Vincent Whaley, Sung Kang, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Wu, and Marc Leishman are tied for 7th at 4 under.

Wolff tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 1 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.

Wolff tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 4 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Wolff chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

Wolff hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 5 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.

Wolff had a fantastic chip-in on the 177-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 8 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 over for the round.