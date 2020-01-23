In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round in 155th at 7 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Byeong Hun An and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Xinjun Zhang, Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Wu, Marc Leishman, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Straka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Straka chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.

Straka got a double bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Straka to 4 over for the round.

Straka's tee shot went 265 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th. This moved Straka to 5 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Straka got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Straka to 6 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Straka hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Straka to 6 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 6 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Straka to 7 over for the round.