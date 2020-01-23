In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ben Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On his tee stroke on the 451-yard par-4 first, Ben Taylor went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 83 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 1 under for the round.