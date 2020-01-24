-
Xander Schauffele shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
January 23, 2020
Interviews
Xander Schauffele comments on course changes before FarmersPrior to the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Xander Schauffele talks about recent changes at Torrey Pines Golf Club.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Schauffele's his second shot went 24 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 227-yard par-3 green 16th, Schauffele suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
