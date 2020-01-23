Sam Burns hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 112th at 2 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 7 under; Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Kevin Tway, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Percy, Jon Rahm, Vincent Whaley, Sung Kang, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 4 under.

Burns tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 over for the round.

Burns his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Burns to 4 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Burns had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Burns hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.