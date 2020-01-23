In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Richy Werenski hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his round tied for 67th at even par; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Byeong Hun An and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Xinjun Zhang, Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Wu, Marc Leishman, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Richy Werenski hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Werenski hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

Werenski's tee shot went 296 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 15 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Werenski hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.