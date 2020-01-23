In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Trey Mullinax hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

After a 298 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Mullinax's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mullinax hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mullinax hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second. This moved Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Mullinax hit his 76 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mullinax to 5 over for the round.