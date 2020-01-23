-
Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Brandon Hagy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 111th at 2 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Xinjun Zhang, and Kevin Tway are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Billy Horschel, Stewart Cink, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Vincent Whaley, Sung Kang, Cameron Tringale, and Marc Leishman are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hagy hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Hagy got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hagy to 2 over for the round.
