-
-
Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2020
Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, McNealy had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, McNealy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, McNealy's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.