Austin Cook shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Cook chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Cook at even for the round.
Cook hit his tee shot 304 yards to the fairway bunker on the 443-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
Cook missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Cook's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
