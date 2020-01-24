Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a 318 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Scheffler's tee shot went 255 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.