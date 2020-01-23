-
Cameron Davis shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Davis hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 135th at 4 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Matthew NeSmith, Kevin Tway, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Percy, Vincent Whaley, Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im, Sung Kang, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.
At the 570-yard par-5 18th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Davis to 2 over for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 first, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 4 over for the round.
