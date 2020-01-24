In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Zac Blair hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

Blair got a double bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Blair to 2 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Blair hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Blair at 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Blair's his second shot went 3 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Blair had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Blair to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Blair hit his 73 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Blair's 169 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.