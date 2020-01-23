Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 87th at 1 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Matthew NeSmith, Kevin Tway, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Percy, Vincent Whaley, Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im, Sung Kang, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Homa had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 sixth, Homa hit his 92 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Homa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to even for the round.

Homa tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Homa's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.