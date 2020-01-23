-
-
Keith Mitchell shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2020
Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Mitchell had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Mitchell got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.