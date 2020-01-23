-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2020
J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Spaun chipped in his third shot from 90 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Spaun went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.