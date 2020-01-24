In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Harold Varner III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a 302 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Varner III chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Varner III's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Varner III got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

Varner III's tee shot went 295 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 205 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 3 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.