Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rodgers hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Rodgers had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Rodgers's 173 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
