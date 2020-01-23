-
Kristoffer Ventura shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kristoffer Ventura hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Ventura had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Ventura's 227 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ventura had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Ventura suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ventura at 1 under for the round.
