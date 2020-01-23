In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Martin Trainer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 86th at 1 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Joel Dahmen and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Xinjun Zhang, Stewart Cink, Bubba Watson, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Wu, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Trainer hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

Trainer got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

Trainer tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

Trainer hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Trainer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Trainer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trainer at 3 over for the round.