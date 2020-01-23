-
Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Hoge hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 45th at 1 under; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Byeong Hun An and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Kevin Tway, Xinjun Zhang, Bubba Watson, Brandon Wu, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
