Beau Hossler finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Hossler's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Hossler hit his 101 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
