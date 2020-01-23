In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Lanto Griffin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 136th at 4 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Joel Dahmen and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Xinjun Zhang, Stewart Cink, Bubba Watson, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Wu, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Griffin hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Griffin went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Griffin got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 4 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 5 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 6 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 5 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 over for the round.