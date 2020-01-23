In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 111th at 2 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Xinjun Zhang, and Kevin Tway are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Billy Horschel, Stewart Cink, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Vincent Whaley, Sung Kang, Cameron Tringale, and Marc Leishman are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the par-4 second, Hadley's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Hadley's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for triple bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.