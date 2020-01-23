-
Robert Streb shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
January 23, 2020
Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 126th at 3 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Joel Dahmen and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Xinjun Zhang, Stewart Cink, Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Wu, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Streb had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Streb's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Streb's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
