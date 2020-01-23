-
Sebastian Cappelen putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastian Cappelen sinks birdie putt from off the green at FarmersIn the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastian Cappelen sinks a 15-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-3 16th hole.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastian Cappelen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Sebastian Cappelen hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sebastian Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 3 under for the round.
Cappelen's tee shot went 292 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Cappelen hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 3 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 4 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 5 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 6 under for the round.
Cappelen missed the green on his first shot on the 227-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 7 under for the round.
Cappelen hit his tee shot 306 yards to the fairway bunker on the 443-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Cappelen to 6 under for the round.
