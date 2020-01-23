In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastian Cappelen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Sebastian Cappelen hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sebastian Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 3 under for the round.

Cappelen's tee shot went 292 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Cappelen hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 3 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 5 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 6 under for the round.

Cappelen missed the green on his first shot on the 227-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 7 under for the round.

Cappelen hit his tee shot 306 yards to the fairway bunker on the 443-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Cappelen to 6 under for the round.