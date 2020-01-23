-
Strong putting brings Harris English an even-par round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Harris English hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his round tied for 65th at even par; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Joel Dahmen and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Xinjun Zhang, Stewart Cink, Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Wu, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Harris English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harris English to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, English had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to even for the round.
