  • Jordan Spieth shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jordan Spieth gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth gets up-and-down for birdie at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jordan Spieth gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 9th hole.