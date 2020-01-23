-
Jordan Spieth shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth gets up-and-down for birdie at FarmersIn the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jordan Spieth gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 9th hole.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a 275 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Spieth chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Spieth hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Spieth chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Spieth hit his 76 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
