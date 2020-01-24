Lucas Bjerregaard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Bjerregaard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bjerregaard had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bjerregaard hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Bjerregaard to even for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Bjerregaard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bjerregaard hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Bjerregaard's 67 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Bjerregaard's tee shot went 240 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.