-
-
Bo Hoag shoots 6-over 78 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2020
Bo Hoag hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.
After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 third green, Hoag suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoag at 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 4 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 5 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Hoag's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.