Roger Sloan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Sloan had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Sloan chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sloan hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Sloan's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 227-yard par-3 green 16th, Sloan suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.