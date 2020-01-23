Zack Sucher hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sucher finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Matthew NeSmith, Kevin Tway, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Percy, Vincent Whaley, Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im, Sung Kang, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Sucher chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Sucher chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Sucher hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Sucher had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sucher to even for the round.

Sucher hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Sucher got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Sucher to 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sucher reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.