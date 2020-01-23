-
Chris Baker shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Baker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament.
After a 307 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Baker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Baker's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Baker tee shot went 231 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Baker to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Baker had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to even-par for the round.
