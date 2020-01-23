-
Russell Knox shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Knox missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Knox to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Knox had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Knox hit his 85 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Knox hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
