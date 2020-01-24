-
-
Mark Anderson shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2020
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Mark Anderson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a 341 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Anderson chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Anderson tee shot went 233 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Anderson got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 4 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Anderson hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.